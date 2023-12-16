Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Update

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 745,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 81,119 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sharecare by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHCR remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,541,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,943. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $332.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 25.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sharecare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.