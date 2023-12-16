Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $14.71

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $15.45. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 3,879,012 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

