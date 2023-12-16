Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWAV

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total transaction of $2,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,286.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,403 shares of company stock worth $7,007,457 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.40. The company had a trading volume of 715,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,504. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.15.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.