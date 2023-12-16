Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,838,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 734,878 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.61% of Shopify worth $423,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,430,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,584. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

