Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Declines By 21.4%

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ASCB remained flat at $10.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,750. A SPAC II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

