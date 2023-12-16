Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expands By 40.2%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 449,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,702 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 1,634,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,922. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

