Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Rises By 15.2%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,415,300 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 3,834,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

AltaGas Price Performance

AltaGas Company Profile

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

