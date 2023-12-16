Short Interest in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Increases By 6.9%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 489,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ANIK traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 141,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,561. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $326.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANIK. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.