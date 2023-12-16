Short Interest in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Increases By 11.3%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,480,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 13,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $8,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 115,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 2.1 %

AM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,941,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.32. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

