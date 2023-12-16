Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Expands By 27.8%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

Shares of Artemis Gold stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

