Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Decreases By 11.0%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 580,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,583.5 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. Asahi Group has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Asahi Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

