Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expands By 39.3%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 1,940,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,223. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.26.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
