Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expands By 39.3%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 295,452 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 882,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 123,599 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 1,940,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,223. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.