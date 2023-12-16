Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Declines By 9.8%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,146,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 1,271,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,464.0 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASOMF opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

