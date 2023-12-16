Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Decreases By 29.1%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Astra Space by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,889,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 466,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astra Space by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 134.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,567,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 3,764,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 247,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 120,975 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space Stock Performance

Shares of ASTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 327,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Astra Space will post -7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Featured Stories

