Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Drops By 10.5%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 481,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,501. The company has a market capitalization of $556.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.41. ATN International has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $191.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

