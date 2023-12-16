Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Increases By 16.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AUGG

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.