Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Decreases By 9.2%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,820,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 51,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company's shares are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $219,242.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
