Short Interest in BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Grows By 30.0%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

Shares of BAIC Motor stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. BAIC Motor has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars.

