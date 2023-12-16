Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Increases By 15.7%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Baidu Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. Baidu has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $160.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 24.0% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 36.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 148.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

