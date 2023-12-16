Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Increases By 25.1%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,101,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 1,679,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.9 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 1.2 %

BKRIF stock opened at C$9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of C$8.50 and a twelve month high of C$11.34.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.