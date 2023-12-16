Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Increases By 25.1%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,101,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 1,679,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.9 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 1.2 %
BKRIF stock opened at C$9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of C$8.50 and a twelve month high of C$11.34.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
