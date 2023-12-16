Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expands By 7.6%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.83.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Down 3.3 %

Biogen stock traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.13. 3,862,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.33. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.