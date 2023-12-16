Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Declines By 12.2%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.59 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.43%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

