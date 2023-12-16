Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Rises By 40.8%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock remained flat at $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 213,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,910. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.