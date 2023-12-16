Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Rises By 40.8%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock remained flat at $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 213,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,910. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

