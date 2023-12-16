Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Decreases By 31.0%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,283,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 1,860,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDRBF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

