Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Grows By 31.3%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 583.0 days.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $146.14 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average of $180.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.