Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Drops By 10.4%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,657.0 days.

Shares of BCUCF opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

