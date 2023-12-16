Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Increases By 41.0%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 606,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. BYD has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

