Short Interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Drops By 13.3%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 1,838,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,405. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.