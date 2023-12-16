Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expands By 41.1%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conifer

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 3.32% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of CNFR opened at $1.14 on Friday. Conifer has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conifer ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.43). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 60.44% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.27 million. Analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Conifer from $1.07 to $0.61 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Conifer

About Conifer

(Get Free Report)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.