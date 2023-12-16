Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Rises By 41.7%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.08. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

