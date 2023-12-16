Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Expands By 45.7%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FAAR opened at $27.44 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

