Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Rises By 45.9%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Shares of FWBI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.56. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.
First Wave BioPharma’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 18th.
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.
