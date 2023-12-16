Short Interest in Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Rises By 44.5%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of HMDPF stock opened at C$59.85 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12 month low of C$13.62 and a 12 month high of C$61.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.30.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

