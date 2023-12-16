Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Expands By 44.2%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hypera Price Performance

HYPMY stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Hypera has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

