Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Expands By 44.2%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hypera Price Performance
HYPMY stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Hypera has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.
About Hypera
