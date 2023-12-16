Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Grows By 46.0%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,500 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the November 15th total of 372,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,722.5 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

ISUZF opened at $12.89 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

About Isuzu Motors

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.