Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Grows By 46.0%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,500 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the November 15th total of 372,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,722.5 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
ISUZF opened at $12.89 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.
About Isuzu Motors
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Isuzu Motors
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.