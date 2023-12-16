Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Grows By 38.9%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,849,600 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 4,931,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,209.5 days.
Leonardo Stock Performance
Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.
Leonardo Company Profile
