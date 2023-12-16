Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Grows By 38.9%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,849,600 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 4,931,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,209.5 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.