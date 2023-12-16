Short Interest in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Declines By 17.3%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 450,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Mercury General stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 482,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.73. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -69.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 40.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

