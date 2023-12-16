Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Grows By 11.1%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mersen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBLNF opened at C$36.83 on Friday. Mersen has a 52 week low of C$27.74 and a 52 week high of C$38.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.34.
Mersen Company Profile
