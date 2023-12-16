Short Interest in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Drops By 17.0%

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Netcapital Price Performance
NASDAQ:NCPLW remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Netcapital has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
Netcapital Company Profile
