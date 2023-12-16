Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Drops By 16.6%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,002,400 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 10,788,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,914.1 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NWARF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 5,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.

