Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Drops By 16.6%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,002,400 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 10,788,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,914.1 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance
Shares of NWARF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 5,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
