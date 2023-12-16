Short Interest in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Decreases By 17.3%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $103,800,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after buying an additional 347,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,356. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

