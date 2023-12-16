Short Interest in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Declines By 16.7%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 6.1 %

PAYOW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $4,360,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.8% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 360,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 266,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.