Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Grows By 22.2%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Procure Space ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Procure Space ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procure Space ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,160,000.

Procure Space ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. Procure Space ETF has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.81.

Procure Space ETF Dividend Announcement

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

