Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declines By 34.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.44.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.1021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
