Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declines By 34.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.1021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Comerica Bank bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

