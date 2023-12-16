Short Interest in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Declines By 17.1%

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of ROP traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $541.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,038,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.25 and its 200 day moving average is $492.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

