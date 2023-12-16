Short Interest in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Drops By 16.2%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,760,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 23,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $206,903,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in SEA by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 782,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after acquiring an additional 102,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 62.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $11,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 20,662,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,944. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CICC Research downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

