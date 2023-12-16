Short Interest in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Decreases By 16.8%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Smartsheet Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,130. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $2,858,415. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

