Short Interest in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Decreases By 16.8%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Smartsheet Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of SMAR stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,130. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet
In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $2,858,415. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
