Short Interest in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Drops By 16.8%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 586,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SRUUF traded up 0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,740. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 1 year low of 10.50 and a 1 year high of 20.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is 18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.47.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

