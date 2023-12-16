Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Grows By 11.7%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,400 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 4,763,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,716.3 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
Shares of DNPUF remained flat at $3.12 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.40.
Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile
