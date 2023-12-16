Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Grows By 11.7%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,400 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 4,763,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,716.3 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of DNPUF remained flat at $3.12 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

