Short Interest in Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Increases By 28.4%

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,700 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 455,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Talen Energy Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLNE opened at $59.25 on Friday. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.