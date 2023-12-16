Short Interest in Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Increases By 28.4%

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,700 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 455,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Talen Energy
Talen Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
Talen Energy Company Profile
Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Talen Energy
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.